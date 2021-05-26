Cancel
Timme Returning to Gonzaga, Favored as National Player of the Year

By Madeline Coleman
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Timme is returning to Gonzaga for the 2021-22 season and is expected to be a leading favorite for the National Player of the Year award. "After reviewing options with my family, I've decided to return to Gonzaga," Timme said. "I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I've learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again."

