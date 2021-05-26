Cancel
Leitchfield, KY

Tony Henderson

wxbc1043.com
 16 days ago

Tony Henderson, age 75 of Leitchfield, KY died Saturday (5/22) at Twin Lakes Regional Hospital. Survivors include his wife Lisa Henderson of Leitchfield, 4 daughters; Kim Parsons of Hudson, Lisa Taul of Hardinsburg, Jessica Henderson and April Meyer both of Leitchfield, 2 brothers; Laddy Henderson of Whiting, IN and Roy Henderson of Illinois, 2 sisters; Dorene Edwards and Lois Dearinger of Louisville, 7 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Saturday (5/29) at 10 AM with burial in the Glen Dean Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday (5/28) from 3:30 – 8 PM.

