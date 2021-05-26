newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Nahuatl Passion Plays in the Colonial Era: An Interview With Louise Burkhart

By Andrew Breiner
loc.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouise M. Burkhart is Professor of Anthropology at the State University of New York at Albany as well as Jay I. Kislak Chair for the Study of the History and Cultures of the Early Americas at the John W. Kluge Center. Andrew Breiner: Could you start by telling me a...

blogs.loc.gov
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Empire#The Passion#Religious Traditions#Nahuatl Passion Plays#Native North American#Hopi#O Odham#Comanche#Shoshoni#Mexica#Tepaneca#Indigenous Mesoamerican#Catholic#Nahuatl Theater#Union College#Congress#Church#John W Kluge Center#Dumbarton Oaks#Nahuatl Literature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Science
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Nevada City, CAUnion

Perry Studabaker: Observations from the colonial era

Editor’s note: This is the translated text of a letter from Nevada City resident Perry Studabaker’s fourth great grandfather Peder Studenbecker in 1737 after a year in America. [Editor’s notes in brackets.]. America and Pennsylvania, October 16, 1737. Dearly beloved brothers, we received your esteemed writing dated March 21, 1737...
Religioncoinworld.com

Slovenia launches €3 coin celebrating Passion Play anniversary

Slovenia’s new 2021 €3 coin commemorates the 300th anniversary of the country’s oldest passion play, a biblical drama. Slovenia’s May 12 coin issue, a noncirculating €3 collector coin, marks the 300th anniversary of the Škofja Loka Passion Play, the nation’s oldest play. Slovenia’s passion play, presenting stories primarily from the...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Church creates memorial to celebrate the life of slave trader who became an abolitionist and 'reformed sinner' and wrote the hymn Amazing Grace

A centuries old church has been given the green light to celebrate the life of a former slave ship captain who became an abolitionist and wrote the hymn Amazing Grace. The mediaeval Grade I listed church of St Peter and St Paul's in Olney, Buckinghamshire, has had plans approved to set aside a memorial space in honour of John Newton.
Religionh-net.org

Online Lecture by Eric Swanson on Modern Japanese Buddhism, June 4th

Western Washington University's Department of Global Humanities and Religions will be hosting an online lecture by Prof. Eric Swanson of Loyola Marymount University entitled, “Conquering Evil and Peace of Mind: Negotiating Salvation in Esoteric Buddhism in Meiji Japan," on Friday, June 4 from 4:00 to 5:15 pm, PDT. Please register...
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

A Shared Delight in Salvation

When Elizabeth and her babe recognize God present in Mary’s womb and proclaim with wonder and joy the blessing that it is to them he has first come, when Mary can feel with certainty that now is the time and this is the moment and she will no longer be the only one to know it, what else is left to do but proclaim her love of the Lord? Imagine Mary as she stands before Elizabeth in the quiet shadows of a simple home in Judea, John the Baptist squirming with the delight of salvation in his mother’s womb, and Mary knowing the life in her own womb is who he said he would be, this song escaping from her lips: “My soul magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, because he has looked with favor on the lowliness of his servant…and done great things for me, and holy is his name” (Luke 1:46–49).
ReligionLa Crosse Tribune

Robert A. Kroll: Father Altman speaks the truth

I wholeheartedly support Fr. James Altman, a man following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ. Jesus was divisive. He called certain people a "brood of vipers." He told certain people that their father is the devil. He flipped over tables because of thieves. Jesus said He did not come to bring peace but a sword. So what is the big deal about a Catholic priest, in Persona Christi (in the person of Christ), causing division?
Europejurist.org

Germany officially recognizes colonial-era Namibia crimes as ‘genocide’

The Federal Republic of Germany on Friday formally recognized the crimes committed by its colonial troops in the early 20th century against the Herero and Nama people, in what is now modern day Namibia, as “genocide”. From 1904 to 1908, German colonial forces are alleged to have called committed genocide...
Celebritiespbs.org

Sofia Helin Interview: Playing Atlantic Crossing’s Princess Martha

What sort of research and preparation did you do to play the role of Crown Princess Martha?. First of all, I learned Norwegian. And second, because I live in Stockholm and this is where Martha was born and raised, I worked with the staff at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. I happened to know someone who works within the castle, and she took me there and taught me how to sit and behave, and what you’re not supposed to do. For instance, I learned that in the 1940s, a woman at a dinner couldn’t drink any alcohol unless a man at the table proposed a toast. That’s quite shocking, isn’t it? And I learned that you’re not allowed to leave the table and go to the bathroom—even though it can be 13 dishes, you’re not allowed to leave the table! And then also, how to handle the forks and knives and spoons and glasses and everything, and how to sit, and where you’re allowed to put your handbag or not…a lot of things. So it seems quite harsh to be in that environment.
CiceroAeon Magazine

What Renaissance?

Renaissance philosophy started in the mid-14th century and saw the flowering of humanism, the rejection of scholasticism and Aristotelianism, the renewal of interest in the ancients, and created the prerequisites for modern philosophy and science. At least, this is the conventional story. But, in fact, there was no Renaissance. It is an invention by historians, a fiction made in order to tell a story – a compelling story about the development of philosophy, but nevertheless a story. In fact, all periodisation is ‘mere’ interpretation. This view is called historiographical nihilism.
Texas StateDaily Press

Book review: In ‘On Juneteenth,’ a historian challenges established notions about Texas

The first friend I made when I moved from Florida to the Twin Cities of Minnesota in 1987 was a woman from Doucette, Texas. Laverne, like me, was a Black woman who’d traded the South’s warmth and lushness for the cold, austere beauty of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But we were often homesick and attended events that reminded us of home. For Laverne — a proud native daughter of East Texas — that was the annual Juneteenth festival in north Minneapolis. I had no idea what Juneteenth was before she told me that it was a celebration to honor the day enslaved people in Texas found out they were free: June 19, 1865. From time to time she would actually say, “Don’t mess with Texas.”
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Memorial Day Quotes 2021 To Honor Those Who Have Valiantly Served

Memorial Day Quotes 2021 To Honor Those Who Have Valiantly Served. Memorial Day is honored on the final Monday in May each year, and this year it falls on May 31. The federal holiday commemorates the lives of women and men who died while serving in the military. Here are...
EducationSan Diego weekly Reader

Thomas Mann's translator John Woods, St. Augustine High's principal John Aherne

“Then there were a couple of older gentlemen here in California, one an ophthalmologist in Santa Monica and the other a retired naval officer in Julian. Both of them took the time to call me on the phone and write long letters. Each had read The Magic Mountain seven or eight times in his life, and suddenly they were reading it again and it was brand new, and they were so excited.”
Performing Artsmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Luther’s Trumpet’ presented by George Mason University School of Theatre and the Center for the Arts

‘Written by James Reston, Jr., “Luther’s Trumpet” is the story primarily about the duel between Martin Luther (Edward Gero) and Pope Leo X (Craig Wallace), but it is also a duel between Luther and the Devil (a very effective and intellectual U.S. Court of Appeals Judge David Tatel). Of the two, the more interesting is the one between Martin Luther and the Devil. It is unfortunate that there isn’t more of that interaction in the play. In the scenes between Gero and Tatel, the script shines and the actors really hit their stride.
CelebrationsNew York Post

The dead we honor: Shakespeare for Memorial Day

Memorial Day inspires mixed emotions: pride in the valor of those who gave their lives in the cause of freedom; sorrow that such self-sacrifice should have been necessary. Pride in past valor may be best expressed in the St. Crispin’s Day speech from “Henry V” (Act IV, Scene iii), delivered by the young king on the eve of the Battle of Agincourt.