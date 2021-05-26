newsbreak-logo
Zevi G is Adding Another Stunning Sculpture to his Imaginary 456 Land

L.A. Weekly
Cover picture for the articleZevi G is a contemporary artist that is best known for his larger-than-life sculptures that are part of his imaginary 456 Land. Behind each of his characters lies a deeper philosophical meaning, an overarching theme or concept that creates conversation and intrigue among people from all aspects of life. Zevi wants his art to bring people closer together, sparking deep thinking dialogue that not only brings people together, but also makes them question many aspects of life.

