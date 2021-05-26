Zevi G is Adding Another Stunning Sculpture to his Imaginary 456 Land

There are A LOT of movies that have been subjected to these fake pitch meetings, but for good reason, since once a person runs through the movie in question, not just to enjoy it and not just to ignore the many plot holes and mistakes, they will typically find that some movies end up getting made in what feels like a very haphazard fashion. It’s hard to say this to movies that we actually enjoy, but one thing about any story is that it’s usually best when the continuity is kept from one movie to another. It’s kind of an exaggeration that there are only three things to expect from the first three Transformers movies. Those three things are that Shia LaBeouf was bound to start yelling or screaming at some point, Optimus Prime was going to make a speech at one point or another, and a lot of things were going to go BOOM. Hey, it’s Michael Bay, he likes a lot of explosions in his movies and it shows since there are times when things go boom and probably shouldn’t. But in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, we’re not only given a movie that started to feel less and less like a Transformers movie but we were introduced to characters that made little to no sense given that a couple of them were said to be racial stereotypes, while one of them made a good point as to why Decepticons would even bother turning themselves into cars if they could transform into humans. It could be that this process was highly specialized and dangerous to go through, but at the very least it would give them far better camouflage than turning into vehicles that rode around with holographic pilots or drivers.