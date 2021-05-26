newsbreak-logo
Homegrown Plus: Ann Yao

By Stephen Winick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Homegrown Plus series, we present Homegrown concerts that also had accompanying oral history interviews, placing both together in an easy-to-find blog post. (Find the whole series here!) This time, though, there’s a twist: Ann Yao, who performed in the 2020 series, also presented a Homegrown concert way back in 2011 with the Ann Yao Trio, before we thought up the Homegrown Plus idea…and before we even had a blog. But we can easily place that concert in here as well, so I’ll be presenting THREE videos in this special Homegrown Plus blog.

