Gaylord students' food drive brings in over 3,000 donations

View more in
Petoskey, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Gaylord, MI|Petoskey News-Review
Saturday's Family Fun Fair to include outdoor activities for children, parents
GAYLORD — The 2021 Otsego Area Family Fun Fair is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Gaylord Soccer Complex. Activities are at the west end of the soccer complex. Parking will be available in the lot off North Ohio Street. Activities are all outdoors this year...
Petoskey, MI|Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey resident designs fishing device to aid those with disabilities
PETOSKEY — At a young age, Pat McKee of Petoskey learned many important lessons about generosity and helping others from his father. "My dad was a very fortunate guy and he just had a golden touch," McKee said. "He was a builder and in 1959 he decided to open a fast food restaurant — before McDonald's in Detroit — and it was successful. It was an A-frame building called the Golden Point and you didn't eat inside, you got your food inside and ate in the car."
Petoskey, MI|Petoskey News-Review
Libraries enter partnerships to better serve communities
Public libraries provide many services for the residents of their towns. Many of these services are because of partnerships that the libraries have within their communities. Partnerships play a big role in diversifying what the libraries can provide for their community. Working together is a great way to strengthen not only library patronage, but exposure for all entities as well. It is a great way to expand ideas, increase reach, and can help propel communities toward common goals. As libraries all over the area look for ways to improve services for their residents, these partnerships are critical.
Michigan State|nbc25news.com
Flint community remains the most hesitant when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine
FLINT, Mich. - As the state progresses to vaccinate people, there are some areas falling behind in vaccine rates. Vaccine hesitancy remains the highest in the Flint area according to the state of Michigan. According to the Protect Michigan Commission, the public survey they conducted found, people who live in...
Gaylord, MI|Petoskey News-Review
Gaylord High School student receives grant to facilitate food drive
GAYLORD — Gaylord High School sophomore Lucas Ealy has been awarded a grant that will help fund a project to address childhood hunger in the area. Ealy and his school Key Club mwmbers will use the $450 grant to purchase to purchase food collection boxes and other items in an effort to establish a yearly food drive at the school.
Michigan State|Posted byThe Saginaw News
National Cherry Festival announces return of races through Northern Michigan
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – The National Cherry Festival won’t look entirely like normal in 2021, but its signature races through Northern Michigan will return. Festival organizers announced Monday that the Meijer Festival of Races, Mile Night and its virtual Michigan Harvest Challenge will all return to the festival calendar. The...
Michigan State|thebrighterside.news
60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity
A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Michigan State|WZZM 13
Former patient donates addicting game, turns Michigan hospital into ‘Nerf Turf’
Ava Schmidt brought “Ava’s Animal Adventure” game to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital during her April stay. Now future patients can play, as she donated 45 of them.
Michigan State|Posted byMLive
205 infected in 53 new coronavirus outbreaks at schools, says Michigan’s May 17 school outbreak report
A total of 205 students and staff at 53 K-12 school districts have been infected by coronavirus in new school-related outbreaks, according to data released Monday, May 15, by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, the state reported 175 infections in new outbreaks at 57 K-12...
Michigan State|My North.com
Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky
From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan State|Posted byThe Flint Journal
10 miles to be added to ‘Michigan’s Dragon’ trail at Hardy Dam in 2021
STANWOOD, MI – “Michigan’s Dragon” trail is getting larger. Construction is underway at the West Michigan site where a projected 10 miles will be added to the already finished total of 14.6 miles since ground broke on the project in late 2019. Once complete, the Dragon Trail will be made...
Michigan State|WNEM
Local first responders being celebrated during Michigan EMS Recognition Week
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed this week as Michigan EMS Recognition Week to honor first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. It is a thank you to the emergency medical service personnel at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and recognizing EMS heroes in the community and the critical role they play when residents are in need.
Otsego County, MI|arcamax.com
Another pandemic 'to do' on the list for schools: Contact tracing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Chris Hodges, the principal of Gaylord High School in Otsego County, Michigan, never thought he’d be a contact tracer. “I definitely thought, you know, ‘Why — why am I doing this?’” he said with a laugh. “That’s not what I went to school for.”. In what...
Michigan State|9&10 News
DTMB Asks Public For Help To Find 2021 Michigan Christmas Tree
The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has officially begun the search for the perfect tree for the 2021 holiday season at the Capitol. Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree. “We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for...
Petoskey, MI|northernexpress.com
A Land's Conservancy: Reclaiming Nature
Over the past year, Harbor Springs photographer Raymond Gaynor has been documenting the Little Traverse Conservancy's Offield Family Viewlands. Gaynor's images capture the way nature conserves itself through a process of growth & rebirth.
Charlevoix, MI|Posted byCharlevoix Daily
Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Charlevoix
Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Charlevoix: 1. Housekeeping Room Attendant; 2. Packaging Professional; 3. Customer Service - Project Coordinator; 4. Registered Nurse | RN | OB (Contract); 5. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,515 per week; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2457 / Week; 7. OBGYN Travel Nurse RN - $61.01/Hour $2196/Weekly; 8. Registered Nurse - OB PP - 13 Week Contract ($2310/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2144 / Week; 10. Truck Driver - Dollar General - Direct Job Placement;
Petoskey, MI|Petoskey News-Review
Celebrating Career Tech to Careers: 2020 Petoskey graduate celebrated at recent signing event
An initiative by the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, known as Career Tech to Careers, is celebrating the decision of high school graduates to enter the workforce after earning their diploma — specifically those students whose high school careers included Career and Technical Education classes. On May 10, ISD staff hosted...
Petoskey, MI|Petoskey News-Review
Otsego County, MI|Posted byWJCT News
A Principal And His Tape Measure: Schools Are Helping Do COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Chris Hodges, the principal of Gaylord High School in Otsego County, Michigan, never thought he'd be a contact tracer. "I definitely thought, you know, 'Why — why am I doing this?'" he says with a laugh. "That's not what I went to school for." In what has become a regular...
Petoskey, MI|My North.com
Find Where To Stay in Petoskey, Bay Harbor & Mackinac Island
In the storied Petoskey-Straits region, chances are your room will be historic and your campsite will be gorgeous. Explore our quick list of lodging options from Bay Harbor to Mackinac Island to inspire your Northern Michigan summer adventure. This article was featured in the 2021 Traverse Magazine Vacation Guide. Download...