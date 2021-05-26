Gaylord students' food drive brings in over 3,000 donations

Public libraries provide many services for the residents of their towns. Many of these services are because of partnerships that the libraries have within their communities. Partnerships play a big role in diversifying what the libraries can provide for their community. Working together is a great way to strengthen not only library patronage, but exposure for all entities as well. It is a great way to expand ideas, increase reach, and can help propel communities toward common goals. As libraries all over the area look for ways to improve services for their residents, these partnerships are critical.