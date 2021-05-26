newsbreak-logo
VC LIVE | Montreal Chamber Music Festival Presents: Home From Away With Violinist Martin Beaver

theviolinchannel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re coming to you from the Festival de musique de chambre de Montréal for a special “Home From Away” concert with Canadian violinist Martin Beaver. A faculty member at the Colburn School, Mr. Beaver was a member of the Tokyo String Quartet and has performed at major venues internationally, including Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, the Berliner Philharmonie, Tokyo's Suntory Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. A protege of Victor Danchenko, Josef Gingold, and Henryk Szeryng, he was a major prize winner of the Queen Elisabeth Competition, the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, and the Montreal International Music Competition.

