Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

New poll shows Montana support for relief, infrastructure, senior care

By Darrell Ehrlick
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kN96g_0aCRhCpd00

New polling data by a statewide group dedicated to senior issues shows popular support for much of the relief effort championed by Congress and President Joseph Biden.

Big Sky 55+ sponsored the poll conducted by Data for Progress, which surveyed 723 likely voters, with more conservatives than liberals. Big Sky 55+ is a nonpartisan nonprofit that is organizing Montana’s senior population through research and policy.

Tully Olson, the executive director, said his organization wanted to understand how the different recovery and relief packages the federal government put together in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic squared with Montana voters. While some of the results are predictable, with liberals or Democrats generally supporting more of the plans, it shows the majority of Montanans are pleased with the action.

“This shows that Montanans overwhelmingly are in favor of having more options for seniors to age at home,” Olson said.

Key to Olson was the support for long-term care, which ranked at No. 3 on a list of investments made through the American Jobs Plan. Seventy-four percent of the voters said they supported it, ranking it right behind support for physical infrastructure and lead pipe removal, at 81 and 79 percent respectively.

Olson said that with nearly three-in-four Montanans supporting long-term care, it means that there needs to be more investment in the workforce of caregivers and medical providers so that seniors can stay at home for long-term care.

“That means we have to prioritize by paying long-term care workers better,” Olson said, noting that caregivers and other nursing positions tend to be chronically understaffed in Montana. “We need more people in our industry, and this demonstrates that Montana recognizes the value of our legacy residents.”

He said with recent changes in the law that allow seniors to age at home with both Medicare and Medicaid, Montana politicians should see this an opportunity to create jobs in rural Montana as well as keep folks in their homes.

“This shows that all of the legislation has had a plurality of support,” Olson said.

The survey also showed support for the American Rescue Plan, often referred to as “ARPA,” with 52 percent of the overall voters supporting it. The data shows a deep division with nearly 97 percent of Democrats supporting it versus 30 percent of Republicans, with independents and third-party voters at 47 percent. Support for the American Jobs Plan shows an almost identical split with overall support at 54 percent, while 98 percent of Democrats support it. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans support the American Jobs Plan, while third-party or independent voters remained uncertain at 47 percent.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

716
Followers
399
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senior Care#Nine Percent#Medicare#Federal Jobs#Government Jobs#Independent Voters#Democrats#Big Sky 55#Data For Progress#Conservatives#Montanans#The American Jobs Plan#Medicaid#The American Rescue Plan#Arpa#Republicans#American#Montana Voters#Rural Montana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Competitive districts and political boundaries up for debate in proposed redistricting criteria

Members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission have brought forth two proposals for criteria that will govern how the state draws lines separating its legislative and congressional districts, a significant task that will play out over the coming 18 months. The pair of proposals, one submitted by the commission’s two Republicans and the other […] The post Competitive districts and political boundaries up for debate in proposed redistricting criteria appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

New report shows healthcare drives much of Montana economy

A new comprehensive report, several years in the making, has been released by the Montana Hospital Association and shows that healthcare systems statewide make up the single largest economic sector by volume, accounting for more than 83,000 jobs, and pay more than $6 billion in personal income, roughly 13 percent of the total. The report, […] The post New report shows healthcare drives much of Montana economy appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana Consumer Counsel, others: NorthWestern should provide more information

NorthWestern Energy needs to provide more information about the bids it rejected and their costs to customers before its application to build a power generation station can be evaluated, according to formal comments filed on the proposal pending with the Montana Public Service Commission. “The Commission’s minimum filing requirements are designed to ensure that the […] The post Montana Consumer Counsel, others: NorthWestern should provide more information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Colorado StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

As Stone-Manning awaits confirmation, BLM headquarters in Colorado sit empty

On a recent blustery spring morning in Grand Junction, the parking lot outside the small office building at 760 Horizon Drive steadily filled up as the workday began. Employees filed in and headed towards office suites emblazoned with corporate logos: Shaw Construction, ProStar GeoCorp, Moody Insurance Agency, Chevron. None could be seen entering the Robert […] The post As Stone-Manning awaits confirmation, BLM headquarters in Colorado sit empty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Frustrated local leaders want Congress to do more to protect drinking water

WASHINGTON—Local officials and community leaders on Wednesday pushed Congress to designate toxic chemicals that are contaminating drinking water as hazardous materials, which would trigger federal cleanup standards. In addition, two Democratic senators from Michigan, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, introduced legislation that would put additional obligations on the Pentagon to initiate cleanup at military bases. […] The post Frustrated local leaders want Congress to do more to protect drinking water appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Group asks judge to block bill to change judiciary, limit political speech on campus

Forward Montana and its co-plaintiffs have asked a Lewis and Clark County district judge to block a bill that prohibits some election activities on public university campuses and requires judges to recuse themselves from cases for accepting specific campaign contributions, according to a request for a preliminary injunction on the law filed on June 4. […] The post Group asks judge to block bill to change judiciary, limit political speech on campus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana’s Stone-Manning wins backing of environmental groups before hearing

Environmental groups are lining up behind President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management prior to her Tuesday confirmation hearing. More than 100 organizations wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, Monday asking that the Senate confirm Tracy Stone-Manning, a Montanan who led conservation and […] The post Montana’s Stone-Manning wins backing of environmental groups before hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Secretary of State: Voting rights lawsuit should be dismissed

Attorneys for Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen have filed a response to a lawsuit brought by the Montana Democrat Party and resident Mitch Bohn, arguing the case should be dismissed because it lacks any specific examples of how two recently passed voting laws in Montana would harm residents’ constitutionally-protected suffrage. The lawsuit, filed in Yellowstone […] The post Secretary of State: Voting rights lawsuit should be dismissed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Public lands pick Stone-Manning fends off objections from Senate Republicans

Republicans on the U.S. Senate Energy Committee on Tuesday grilled public lands nominee Tracy Stone-Manning of Montana about her past opposition to an “energy dominance” agenda, as well as her 2020 support for the Democratic challenger to a GOP senator from her home state who sits on the committee. The sometimes rancorous hearing previewed a […] The post Public lands pick Stone-Manning fends off objections from Senate Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
Daily Montanan

Sherry Essmann to replace Patelis in HD52

The Yellowstone County Commission has appointed Sherry Essmann, a current member of the state banking board and wife of former lawmaker and state GOP chair Jeff Essmann, to fill the vacancy in House District 52 in west Billings. Sherry Essmann confirmed her appointment to the Daily Montanan on Tuesday and said she would be handing in […] The post Sherry Essmann to replace Patelis in HD52 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Cascade County, MTPosted by
Daily Montanan

Court upholds constitutionality of SB140

In a decision that was as much historical as it was legal, the Montana Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that Senate Bill 140, which abolished the judicial nomination commission and clears the path for the governor to appoint judges directly, fits within the framework of the state’s constitution and was therefore legal. Justice James Jeremiah Shea […] The post Court upholds constitutionality of SB140 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers pitch $5.7 billion for infrastructure

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats’ highway funding bill is poised to include roughly three out of five transportation projects submitted by members, as legislators vie for their share of federal dollars through the resurrected congressional earmarks process. The 1,473 projects that made the cut were out of 2,383 that Democratic and Republican legislators requested for inclusion in […] The post Lawmakers pitch $5.7 billion for infrastructure appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUSPosted by
Daily Montanan

Time to say goodbye to insurance for COVID treatment fees

Just as other industries are rolling back some consumer-friendly changes made early in the pandemic — think empty middle seats on airplanes — so, too, are health insurers. Many voluntarily waived all deductibles, copayments and other costs for insured patients who fell ill with covid-19 and needed hospital care, doctor visits, medications or other treatment. […] The post Time to say goodbye to insurance for COVID treatment fees appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers need to keep pushing PSC for more answers

Pause with me, if you will, to consider what Legislative Auditors reported Monday about the Public Service Commission: That documents were falsified, procedures were ignored and the state of things was so precarious that it could come to no professional conclusion as to the financial condition among those charged with overseeing arguably the most complex […] The post Lawmakers need to keep pushing PSC for more answers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Daily Montanan

Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’

WASHINGTON—The chief executive officer of Colonial Pipeline, which underwent a ransomware attack in early May that led to massive shutdowns of gas stations across the Southeast, said during a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday that it was his decision to pay a ransom to restore the company’s operations. “It was one of the toughest decisions I […] The post Colonial Pipeline CEO: ‘One of the toughest decisions I have had to make’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Montanan

Indigenous erasure places Natives in the path of pandemic hardship

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed minority communities chronically neglected by the healthcare system. The incalculable impact on American Indian and Alaska Native communities exemplifies all too well the consequences of indigenous erasure on pandemic resiliency and recovery. American Indian and Alaska Natives are three-and-half times more likely to contract COVID-19 than White communities— and nearly […] The post Indigenous erasure places Natives in the path of pandemic hardship appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Lawmaker: Public Service Commission an ’embarrassment’

Describing the Montana Public Service Commission’s financials as an “embarrassment” to the state, members of the Legislative Audit Committee voted Monday to delay accepting an audit report until the agency can demonstrate progress on compliance. “It’s an unfortunate display of what I would call government irresponsibility, and the government being accountable to its citizens,” said […] The post Lawmaker: Public Service Commission an ’embarrassment’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Concurring opinion condemns actions of Knudsen, legislature

While the Montana Supreme Court settled the issue of whether Senate Bill 140 is constitutional — and whether the governor can appoint judges directly — the court took up one other piece of business in its 49-page ruling on Thursday. Six justices agreed with the courts’ ruling that SB140 is constitutional, with Justice Laurie McKinnon […] The post Concurring opinion condemns actions of Knudsen, legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.