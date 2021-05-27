WNBA Washington Mystics | GAME RECAP: Fever 89, Mystics 77

I mean, at what point is it safe to assume this is personal, now? First Chicago. Then second, Chicago. Third, well, Chicago. But on Sunday it was Seattle’s turn to ruin my day, with Storm guard Jordin Canada (merely a -16 +/- rating for the game - minus 16 (*!*) *sigh*) putting a half-hearted hand in the face of Dallas Wing leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale at the 3-point line which was most definitely not enough to keep Ogunbowale’s shot from going in, giving the Wings a 68-67 victory, and furthering my gambling torment. Seattle? Really? Now, I wasn’t named after the WNBA team; my parents had an admiration for the Duwamish chief. But still. How could that be anything but deliberately vindictive? One can only imagine head coach Noelle Quinn advising her team in the huddle before that final possession, “Remember, Seattle O’Sullivan has us heavy on the money line…so *wink wink*…” That is the only explanation, isn't it? That, and the unassailable fact that life is pain, of course.