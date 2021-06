It is telling that both trailers for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins were released alongside featurettes which essentially “explained” the moments and arcs laid out in the straight-up theatrical previews. Either it’s an attempt to get ahead of the “Snake Eyes trailer... explained!” blog posts or there really is a concern that audiences need to have the pretty clear-cut concepts of this reboot explained in detail. Henry Golding exclaiming that the relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow is “probably one of the greatest relationships ever created” is a hell of a boast, but I haven’t read the original Larry Hama comics so maybe he’s not bluffing.