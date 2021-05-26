Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Great Lakes trails become friendlier for users with disabilities

By Great Lakes Echo
Great Lakes Now
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThis article was republished here with permission from Great Lakes Echo. At some point in our lives, we all can use a little help down the trail — aging baby boomers, a toddler, a parent pushing a stroller, an expectant mother, somebody who walks with a cane, somebody else who suffers from asthma.

www.greatlakesnow.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#The Great Lakes#Open Water#Great Lakes Echo#Universal#Gold Coast#S Mott Nature Preserve#The National Park Service#Great Lakes Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Raleigh, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Greenway trail through the Triangle poised to become part of state parks system

The East Coast Greenway, a planned 3,000-mile trail from Florida to Maine that passes through North Carolina and the Triangle, may soon become part of the state parks system. The General Assembly has sent a bill to Gov. Roy Cooper that would designate the greenway a North Carolina State Trail and make it a unit of the Division of State Parks. The designation would raise the trail’s profile and make it eligible for state support, including money to help develop new sections.
LifestyleWSJM

DNR Urges Safety At Great Lakes Beaches

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging visitors to state parks to be cautious when they swim in the Great Lakes. It says stronger currents are often found near the outlets of rivers and breakwalls, especially during times that water levels are higher. So avoid swimming near those structures and watch out for waves when walking on them. Also, the DNR advises visitors to state parks to swim in the areas that are marked off for swimming, and to know the meaning of the flags that are posted at beaches. A green flag means you can enter the water, but stay aware of changing conditions. A yellow flag means be cautious and watch for strong currents and high waves. A red flag means do not enter the water. There are no lifeguards at state parks, so the DNR asks people to never swim alone and keep close watch of children. Of Michigan’s 100-plus state parks, 42 offer access to Great Lakes shoreline. You can learn more about beach safety right here.
Washington StateBaldhiker

Coldwater Lake Trail Loop, Washington

Hiking in the rain is to be expected in the Pacific Northwest, and there are benefits to spending a day in the soft drizzle and low clouds. There are fewer people, and the air is crisp and cool. One of my favorite rain hikes is along Coldwater Lake, at the...
Smoky Mountain News

Friends of DuPont asks users to share the trails

Friends of DuPont Forest’s new Share the Trails Campaign aims to help visitors share and care for the forest’s 80-plus miles of trail this summer and beyond. “There appears to be a lot of confusion over trail etiquette in the outdoor community,” said Executive Director Sara Landry. “Our hope with the Share the Trails campaign is that all trail users will educate themselves so that everyone can enjoy themselves and treat each other and the Forest with respect and kindness.”
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Norfolk offers several great trails for walkers

Let’s get one thing clear: I’m not a runner. Every time I try to get into running, the more I think that anyone who says they “enjoy” running is just a terrible liar. Runners talk about the “high” they get when they’re having a good day. Either I’m physically incapable of feeling that sensation, or (more likely) I’ve never endured the pain long enough to get the reward.
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

Trail Projects Underway: Hickory Expansion, Boardman Lake Extension, Pyatt Lake & Maple Bay Upgrades

Local officials are working to secure a 76-acre parcel off M-72 in Traverse City – formerly known as the Clarence Kroupa Property, to be renamed Hickory Forest Natural Area – that would join Hickory Meadows and Hickory Hills in offering outdoor recreation options in an expansive contiguous area. The property purchase and new efforts to coordinate trails among the three parks are among numerous trail projects underway across the region, including the planned upcoming opening of a new stretch of the Boardman Lake Trail, trail upgrades at Pyatt Lake and Maple Bay, and planned improvements at the Natural Education Reserve and VASA Trailhead.
ScienceNational Audubon Society

The Coming and Going of Yellowlegs at Great Salt Lake

Great Salt Lake has tremendous importance as habitat for shorebirds. Forty-two species of shorebirds have been confirmed there. On May 21, 2021, Utah Governor Cox declared 2021 as the “Year of the Shorebird” in Utah. In celebration of Year of the Shorebird, each month for the rest of the year, longtime shorebird enthusiasts Ella Sorensen and Max Malmquist will highlight some of the lesser-known shorebird species that typically do not receive as much attention as the boldly patterned American Avocets and Black-necked Stilts.
Lake Placid, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Popular Lake Placid trail to get new start

Cobble Hill users are encouraged to begin hike from the village. A stakeholder group is looking to reinvent a popular trail in Lake Placid after its trailhead parking area was closed off during the pandemic. For years, Northwoods School, a private boarding school, has allowed the public to park on...
Travelcaliforniawanderland.com

Hiking Skelton Lake Trail In Mammoth Lakes

If you’re looking for an excellent day hike in Mammoth, The Skelton Lake Trail is an easy 3-mile long hike that leads to a pristine alpine lake. You also have the option to do this trail as a loop and visit three different lakes along it (which I highly recommend doing!)
PoliticsMissoulian

Reclamation warns river, lake users that water will be low this summer

Lower reservoir levels and reduced river releases are forecast for the summer at most Bureau of Reclamation facilities. The projected reservoir levels and releases have potential impacts to irrigation, recreation, and fishing activities at Reclamation facilities throughout Montana due to ongoing drought conditions impacting the Western United States, the agency said in a press release.
Retailhoards.com

Virtus Nutrition Welcomes Great Lakes Sales Manager

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Steve Fitzner was named Great Lakes Sales Manager for Virtus Nutrition, a California based feed ingredient company, specializing in fatty acid nutrition for dairy cows. Virtus Nutrition offers EnerG-3, Strata, Prequel, and EnerGII in their line-up of omega fatty acid products.
RestaurantsTalking With Tami

Great BBQ Spot, Pig Tales On Lake Lanier

I’m up here by Lake Lanier reviewing a lakehouse and I invited a few of my girlfriends to hang out with me. We got hungry and started to think of places we could grab lunch. We quickly found a fun lil spot right on the water called, Pig Tales on Lake Lanier!
HobbiesWVNews

Pay to play: Are user fees fair at national parks, lakes?

While they are getting a free pass this summer, beach users at West Virginia’s Sutton Lake will be required to pay day-use fees starting next May, which is drawing some complaints from residents. In making the announcement, the Army Corps of Engineers said the fee — $5 per day or...
Lifestylesitkanature.org

Beaver Lake Trail

Low clouds and drizzle greeted me this morning, though other than a brief bit the precipitation had ended by midmorning and the clouds began to lift. I walked up Beaver Lake trail to the lake this afternoon. In addition to getting up hill a bit, I also wanted to look...
Lifestylecentraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Sunriver Trail Rides

You don’t have to be an experienced cowboy to enjoy a relaxing trail ride in Central Oregon. In this week’s edition of The Great Outdoors, sponsored by Parr Lumber, we head to the Sunriver Stables for a few tips and a peek at some of the tranquility that awaits on the back of a horse.
Muskegon, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

The Great Lakes Surf Festival Is Returning

Hang ten! The Great Lakes Surf Festival has taken place in Muskegon since it started in 2018 and now it's planned again for Saturday, August 14 at Pere Marquette Park. If you'd like to learn how to surf, paddleboard or practice yoga on the beach, this is your chance at the 3rd annual event. Event co-founder Joe Bidawid said in a statement as reported by Mlive,