La Scala Suspends Performance Following Positive COVID-19 Case

Little Leaps and Sounds: 12 Intermediate Jazz Studies. When enterprising tenor saxophonist Adam Larson released Leaps & Sounds: 12 Contemporary Etudes For Jazz Saxophone (Self-Published, 2018), there wasn't anything quite like it in the educational market. Using contrafacts to push technique in surprising yet targeted directions, the book provided a serious workout likely to make even the most seasoned saxophonists sweat just a little bit. The response to that finger-flexing, mind-bending collection of etudes was strong from the get-go, prompting Larson to continue along that path and create two additional volumes in what has since become a very successful series. In the intervening years he's grown into a one-man publishing house, delivering a handful of other books that focus on essential areas—rhythm changes, the blues, easy-to-digest jazz vocabulary, even the art of music business—but he never left that initial idea behind. Now, having found a way to expand on the concept and contract in terms of difficulty, Larson circles back around with Little Leaps and Sounds.