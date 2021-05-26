newsbreak-logo
La Scala Suspends Performance Following Positive COVID-19 Case

theviolinchannel.com
 5 days ago

Performances of the opera L'italiana in Algeri have been temporarily suspended after a cast member tested positive on May 23. The positive case came as a part of a routine checkup for all artists involved in the production. The performance was originally scheduled to take place on May 25.

