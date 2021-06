Next week on NBC you’re going to see not only Manifest season 3 episode 12, but also episode 13 to go along with it! We have a two-hour finale event right around the corner. Will this be when the picture finally starts to become clear? We’ve learned bits and pieces throughout the season, but we think this is where the metaphorical plane could soar to new heights! Let’s just hope that this metaphor has a better outcome than Flight 828 did.