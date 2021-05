Evanston, Illinois, became the first U.S. city to fund reparations earlier this year, part of an effort to make amends for the city's history of racial housing discrimination. Evanston is at the forefront of a growing grassroots movement of local governments taking action to explicitly move forward on some form of reparations to make up for social and systemic sins against Black Americans. While scholars say only the federal government can truly right the wrongs of slavery and Jim Crow, these municipalities are taking critical first steps, and their focus thus far has largely been centered on real estate.