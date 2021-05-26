MXGP RACER ALESSANDRO LUPINO IN FOR 2021 FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL 1. Alessandro Lupino is a 30 year old Italian racer who primarily competes in the MXGP World Championship. If you follow the series, certainly you’ve heard his name as he has scored podium finishes in multiple motos in the MX1 and MX2 classes. His most recent stand out result came at the MXGP of Pietramurata in his home country of Italy last season. There he finished third in the first moto behind Jeremy Seewer and Tim Gajser. With the help of fellow Italian racer Redondi Giacomo who lives in California and races the WORCS and NGPC series’, Alessandro is in California and is excited to use the Fox Raceway National as a warm-up for the MXGP season.