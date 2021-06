The New York Islanders edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime yesterday in game 1 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series at PPG Paints Arena. Frederick Gaudreau scored the first Penguins goal to tie the game at 1 in the first period. In the second Sidney Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 edge, but the Islanders rallied with back-to-back goals in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Kasperi Kapanen found the back of the net before the end of regulation to tie the game at 3 and force overtime.