I don’t know about you, but when we think about family get-togethers in the summer, our minds pretty much always go to grilling out. It’s casual, fun, and perfect for sitting outside on a warm day. However, your traditional hotdog or burger can get boring and we all want to spice it up sometimes. Giada De Laurentiis has some of our favorite innovative recipes like her stuffed peppers and zucchini, Italian egg and pasta scramble, and her strawberry mozzarella bruschetta but her latest is light and bright and great for chicken lovers. It’s a rosemary garlic chicken burger and it’s perfect for grilling out.