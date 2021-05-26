Influence of skin thickness on diabetic canine blood glucose testing

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. As a major contribution on type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and overall mortality, action on obesity is a clinical and public health priority. On the occasion of World Obesity Day, observed annually on March 4, and with the theme of “Every body Needs Everybody”, calls on the global and scientific community were made to come together to respect, care, protect, and drive policy change to prevent and improve the life of people living with obesity. Raising awareness of obesity as a global health issue and improve understanding of the root causes, complexities, and consequences of the disease is expected to help inform and design new or more efficient preventive and therapeutic strategies. The identification of causal mediators through which obesity impacts on other metabolic diseases such as cardiovascular disease can offer clinically actionable evidence to minimize the burden of the disease. The paper by Gill et al. [1] in this issue of the journal is a good case in point.