Influence of skin thickness on diabetic canine blood glucose testing
A flash glucose monitoring system has been validated for use in testing blood glucose levels in dogs with diabetic mellitus. This study aimed to see if skin thickness had a significant impact on the results of this tests. A total of 14 diabetic owned dogs on insulin were selected for this study, where on days 1, 7, and 14, glucose curves were performed using the flash glucose monitoring system and a validated portable glucose meter. The dogs were split into a thin skin and thick skin group, where the study found that the flash glucose monitoring system was highly accurate in thicker skin patients, but variable in thin skin patients, so in those patients it should be interpreted with caution.www.myvetcandy.com