newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana is in “Wait and See Mode” When it Comes to Summer Drought

By Nick Chrestenson
Posted by 
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest storms of the year just swept through Montana, but there is still drought in the Treasure State. Michael Downey, Water Planning Section Supervisor of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Water Resources Division, says those really hot temperatures provide the biggest problems. “Here in...

newstalkkgvo.com
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Resources#Western Montana#Weather And Climate#Water Conservation#Noaa#Mode#Temperature#July#Hurricane Sally#June#Inflation#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

The Challenge of Getting Neighbors to Stop Attracting Bears

University of Montana Assistant Professor Alex Metcalf with the Human Dimensions Lab recently began looking at why bears and other wildlife returned again and again to certain neighborhoods for food. I live in the Miller Creek area and one of my neighbors insisted on leaving food out for the deer...
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

10,000th Montana Veteran gets COVID Vaccination at VA Clinic

Wednesday morning, the David J. Thatcher VA clinic in Missoula officially administered the 10,000th COVID 19 vaccination to a Montana veteran, Kent Stewart. Dr. Judy Hayman, Executive Director of the VA Montana Health System celebrated with this statement. “We're excited to share with you today that we have vaccinated our...
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...