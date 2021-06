Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique opened its new Plano location May 28 at 7700 Windrose Ave., Ste. G152, in the Legacy West district. The luxury boutique store offers the latest in fragrance, makeup, skincare and beauty accessories. The district is also opening stores for luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Tory Burch. Those locations are expected to open later this spring, according to a news release from Legacy West. 469-750-2173. www.legacywest.com/chanel-fragrance-beauty-boutique.