”Tangier Islanders In Urbanna and The Great Storm of 1933,” Zoom, today, 4 p.m. The Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society presents a discussion of Tangier Islanders in Middlesex County in the 1930s and thereafter, and the effects of their presence on the county. To request the Zoom link or telephone dial-in number for this lecture, register at middlesexmuseum.com; email middlesexmuseum@va.metrocast.net; or call 804/758-3663.