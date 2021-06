Special Session / Tennessee Literacy Success Act – Public Chapter 3 targets literacy skills to get students on track in the early grades, so they can become proficient readers by 3rd grade. It calls for LEAs and public charter schools to use foundational literacy skills instruction with a phonics-based approach for early reading instruction and establishes a reading screener to identify when a student needs help before third grade, so they won’t fall behind. This includes help with dyslexia screening and other testing requirements. In addition, it provides literacy preparation programs and training for teachers to improve the next generation of K-3 reading teachers.