Any-G To LTE: The Top Five Considerations For Migrating To 4G, 5G And Beyond

Network World
 5 days ago

In the consumer market, 4G and 5G LTE standards continue to gain favor as the preferred networks for phones and tablets, thanks to increased data speeds. Consumers might not give much thought to the differences between generations of cellular technology, but engineers and network professionals who manage remote commercial and industrial equipment are, naturally, very focused on the nuances and distinctions that can affect their short- and long-term plans. As many carriers announce their plans to sunset their legacy networks, managers of corporate wireless networks must prepare for the migration away from legacy 2G and 3G networks. This migration, which is already well underway in North America, Western and Northern Europe, Japan and South Korea, is driven by the pursuit of three fundamental and worthy benefits.

www.networkworld.com
