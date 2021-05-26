newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Texas Tech Baseball at the Big 12 Championship: Choose Your Own Adventure

By Rob Breaux
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 3 days ago
Dru Baker and the Red Raiders put the Baylor Bears in a picnic basket on Wednesday morning to open the Big 12 Championship with a win. The final of 11-4 was the biggest game one Big 12 tournament win for the Red Raiders in Tim Tadlock's tenure. A nice gift for the head coach that just agreed to a lifetime deal. The win puts the Red Raiders at 36-13 on the season, 5th in the nation, and 8th in the RPI. More on that later though.

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

College SportsPosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

6 Things Texas Tech Baseball Needs To Do To Host a Super Regional

Texas Tech Baseball started the season in contention for a National Seed. It's the respect that big-time programs get by being successful for large stretches of time. It might not be right, but if you start the season at three overall you're exponentially more likely to end the season at three for a pretty good season as opposed to an unranked starter has to finish the season in the top five.
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

Texas Tech announces plans for new baseball team facility

LUBBOCK, Texas – From Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics unveiled plans Thursday for a new $12.5 million baseball team facility at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. As part of the project, Texas Tech will greatly enhance the student-athlete amenities inside the baseball clubhouse, providing the Red Raiders a first-class locker room, a dedicated team lounge and an enlarged indoor training facility. The renovation will double the Red Raiders’ square footage within the clubhouse, giving Texas Tech one of the top team facilities in college baseball.
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners slammed by Texas Tech, 15-2; series tied heading into finale

Oklahoma (25-24, 9-11 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Texas Tech (32-12, 11-9), 15-2, during the second game of a three game series Saturday. OU’s struggles on the mound continued as redshirt sophomore pitcher Braden Carmichael never found his groove. He gave up seven hits and six runs in only two-and two-thirds innings of work. Redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman, redshirt sophomore Ben Abram and redshirt freshman Christian Ruebeck each gave up three runs in the loss.
Oklahoma StateKCBD

Texas Tech baseball bounces back in game 2 vs. Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball bounced back in game two of their series against Oklahoma, winning 15-2. The Red Raiders lost game one Friday night, 9-8 on a wild pitch in the 10th inning. Similar to that game, Tech jumped out to an early lead Saturday afternoon. Texas...
College SportsOklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners run-ruled by No. 7 Texas Tech, 13-2, to end Big 12 series win streak

Oklahoma (25-25, 9-12 Big 12) was run-ruled by No. 7 Texas Tech (33-12, 12-9), 13-2, on Sunday, dropping its second straight game and losing the weekend series. The Sooners gave up 14 hits and walked five. Tech scored six runs in the second inning and five in the fifth, including home runs from junior catcher Braxton Fulford, freshman second baseman Jace Jung, sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell, junior right fielder Easton Murrell and redshirt freshman Cal Conley.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Schools Texas Tech Baseball Should be Rooting for This Weekend

We made it. The final regular-season weekend. After a season that was cut short before Big 12 play, this somehow feels like a victory in and of itself. Taking the COVID aspect away, it is still impressive that this Texas Tech baseball team is in the position it is in heading into the final Big 12 series. They lost two premier arms prior to the season starting, another while they were getting into the meat of the schedule, and lost the Preseason Big 12 player of the year as well. No big deal.
College SportsPosted by
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Baseball Finishes Regular Season in Solid Postseason Position

In a lot of ways, this Texas Tech series vs Kansas was a microcosm of their season at large. It was mostly great, and Jace Jung hit some home runs. The Red Raiders dominated most of the series. The only inning where it looked like Kansas was the better team was the 7th inning of the first game, which cost Texas Tech game 1 after a five-run inning landed the Jayhawks a 7-4 upset.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

It’s Time for Another Texas Tech Basketball Roster Update

If you've been paying attention to the Texas Tech basketball offseason, you know there have been incredible changes in the last month and a half. If you haven't been paying attention, Texas Tech basketball has a brand new staff, a revamped roster, the Dustin R. Womble Facility is completely open, and at least one player has officially announced his decision to stay in the NBA draft.
Texas Statethedailytexan.com

Texas track and field on top after Big 12 Championships, beats odds

The rainy weather over the weekend couldn’t contain the Texas track and field program, with 18 individual event titles combined to earn the Longhorns a Big 12 Championship. In the first postseason event of the outdoor season, Texas secured conference titles for both men’s and women’s programs at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Manhattan, Kansas. This outdoor victory comes three months after Texas swept conference titles on Feb. 27 at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas.
College Sportswvgazettemail.com

WVU baseball: Mountaineers upset Texas in Big 12 tournament

In terms of Big 12 Conference baseball tournament seeding, Texas entered Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against eighth-seeded West Virginia as the league’s top dog. But the Longhorns ran into a Wolf. Mountaineer lefty Jackson Wolf spun a gem, hurling a complete game while yielding a run on five hits and five...
College SportsPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Tech Baseball Had a Really Good Monday Afternoon

Texas Tech has had a pretty good season. This weekend they beat Kansas 2 out of 3 times to clinch third place in the Big 12. They'll play again Wednesday morning to open the Big 12 tournament at 9am against the 6th seed Baylor Bears. That's all fine and well, but lets dissect what's happened since that information was decided over the weekend.