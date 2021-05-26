Phil Mickelson Made History When He Became The Oldest Major Champ at 50 – How Much Has He Made in His
The sporting world has provided us with several inspirational stories over the years and it keeps on getting better. From Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019 to NFL QB Tom Brady lifting the Super Bowl for the 7th time, several athletes who have been written off have gone on to defy the odds to do something amazing. Another such incredible tale is that of pro golfer Phil Mickelson.justrichest.com