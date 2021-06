The Posse Foundation and Bard College have announced the creation of the Puerto Rico Arts Posse Scholars program. Launched in collaboration with actor and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund and Bard College, the program is an expansion of the Posse Arts initiative, which identifies, selects, and works with high school seniors in Puerto Rico interested in pursuing undergraduate arts degrees at U.S. colleges on the mainland. Over the next five years, Bard will award more than $10 million in full-tuition scholarships and provide students with pre-college coaching prior to matriculation and faculty mentoring after they are enrolled.