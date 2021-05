(Editor’s note: The information contained in this article was gleaned from “Reminiscences” first published in the Kentucky Tribune” in 1846 and in the Kentucky Advocate in 1894. The writer was identified as W.E.G. The four-page-newspaper with two and half pages devoted to advertisements of former businessmen in town who were deceased with the exception of Scott McGrorty, and volunteers in the Mexican War (1846-1848.)