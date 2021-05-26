Cancel
Iowa State

Industry 4.0 Deep Dive Panel explores the future of manufacturing in Iowa

By Jake Slobe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Technology Summit returned this week and introduced a brand new track—”Industry 4.0″. Industry 4.0 is the automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern smart technology. Earlier this year, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Innovation Council released the state’s Manufacturing 4.0 plan, a 120-page report commissioned by IEDA and prepared by TEConomy Partners. The report, Seizing the Manufacturing 4.0 Opportunity: A Strategic Plan for Iowa’s Manufacturing Industry, lays out a roadmap to help Iowa manufacturers remain globally competitive through a fourth industrial revolution that emphasizes automation and smart technology.

