Fifteen high school students nationally recognized for excellence in Walgreens Expressions Challenge

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEERFIELD, Ill. — After a rigorous and tie-breaking judging process, 15 high school students representing the states of California, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia have been named winners of the 2021 Walgreens Expressions Challenge, in a field of 3,554 entries from across the country. By combining...

www.chaindrugreview.com
Charleston, WVwchsnetwork.com

Capital High School recognizes Class of 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and tragedy, the Capital High School Class of 2021 was able to celebrate its accomplishments with a commencement ceremony Monday at the Charleston Civic Center. Students spent part of the 2020-2021 academic year out of the classroom because of...
Minnetonka, MNhometownsource.com

Minnetonka High student earns national awards for photo

Emil Liden took ‘The Aftermath’ last summer after the murder of George Floyd. Emil Liden, a Minnetonka High School senior, has been recognized for a photo he took last summer after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer. The Alliance for Young Writers and Artists organization hosts...
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

High school seniors reflect on challenging school year

(ABC 6 NEWS) - From hybrid, in person, and online, this school year was anything but normal. While some students enjoyed it and others didn't either way, this will be a year they won't forget especially for those in their last year of high school. "It was a lot of...
Columbia, MOKOMU

Goodwill Excel Center in Columbia holds adult high school graduation ceremony

COLUMBIA – Students, staff and families joined together at Cosmo Park to celebrate the commencement of 34 graduates from the MERS Goodwill Columbia Excel Center. "I feel really best and overjoyed," said graduate Jimmy Hayes. "It's a wonderful feeling because by having your education you have better opportunities and more doors will open up for you."
Pennsylvania StateLockhaven Express

Walnut Street students recognized for high achievement

These Walnut Street Christian students, 6th-12th grades, tested against top Keystone Christian Education Association students across the state of Pennsylvania and were recognized for their high achievements. Students brought home “superior” trophies in senior high English, geography/history, junior high English and Elementary English, math, science and spelling. They received “excellent” trophies in senior high English, junior high English, String Solo and science. Merit award is next and students received this medallion in senior high English, geography/history; junior high geography/history, science, spelling and math; elementary math and spelling. Honorable mention is the final award given and these students received a ribbon in senior high science, junior high NT Bible, science, English, geography/history and math. Pictured are, from left, front, Haley Mumma, Alyson Zell, Clark Thomas, McKinzie Double and Micah Borowicz, and back row, principal Tom Krick, William Fishter, Mackenzie Conklin, Leah Campbell, Oakton Rosypal, Colleen Miller and Nathanael Barrett.
Westover, WVWDTV

Morgantown High School student wins National Taco Bell Scholarship

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High School senior, Anna Hinerman had been a loyal Taco Bell employee in Westover since 2018. “I came and I drove, I just had gotten my driver’s license. I was so excited to be out driving on my own. I came just to put in an application here. It was worth a shot, The manager ended up coming out and said I can interview you right now,” Hinerman said.
Albany, GAAlbany Herald

Communities in Schools: Helping students overcome challenges

ALBANY — I was given the task of working with Monroe High School, a school that Communities In Schools of Georgia had not worked with in years. I was told I would be given 10 seniors to work with, providing them resources and services that would help them graduate in May.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

High school students answered the call

The Independent is partnering with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to share veterans’ stories every Saturday through Memorial Day. The GIPS Foundation is fundraising to expand the tribute to local veterans at Memorial Stadium at Grand Island Senior High. War can seem like an abstract concept if it has...
Texas City, TXthepostnewspaper.net

La Marque High School and Texas City High School Powerlifting students

Both La Marque High School and Texas City High School had students that qualified to compete at the Region Powerlifting Meet based on success at the District Meet. Students were honored recently at the April School Board Meeting. Pictured, left to right, TCHS head powerlifting coach James Shepherd, Charles Ray (4th at Region), Tristin Corn (9th at Region), Myla Mosley (6th place at Region) and Board Vice President Dr. Nelson Juarez. Not pictured are Do’Majani Jones, Eric Sneed and Coach Amber Rozier.
Franklin, INHerald-Times

Franklin College recognizes students for high academic achievement

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College honored its students in late April for their exceptional scholarly efforts during the 2020-21 academic year with merit awards and scholarships. The annual Spring Honors Convocation was held in two parts this year in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines. The following students from Central Indiana were...
Naperville, ILcentraltimes.org

Central Times recognized among top high school publications of past century

As a kickoff to its centennial year celebration, the National Scholastic Press Association has unveiled a list called “The Pacemaker 100” to recognize the high school publications most recognized by the organization in the past century with its prestigious Pacemaker Award. The Central Times, Naperville Central High School’s student-run newspaper, was included in the list.
Wilmington, DEdelaware.gov

Ferris School Recognized as 2021 Finalist for National Juvenile Justice Award

WILMINGTON – Delaware’s Ferris School has been selected as finalist for the 2021 PbS Barbara Allen-Hagen Award in the juvenile correction program category. This prestigious annual award, through the national continuous improvement program Performance-based Standards (PbS), is given in three categories: correction, detention, and community residential programs. Programs are recognized based on practices that exemplify commitment to the PbS goal of facilitating positive outcomes for youth, staff and families, and mission of treating all youth in custody as ‘one of our own.’ This is the fourth time since 2017 a Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services (YRS) program has been recognized as a finalist, with Ferris School, Stevenson House Detention Center and Grace Cottage previously taking home awards in each of the three categories.