School of Rock star Kevin Clark has died at the age of 32 after being fatally hit by a car while on his bike, his band have confirmed on social media. Clark, who was known for playing Freddy in the 2003 Jack Black movie, was struck by a driver on Wednesday 26 May while cycling in Avondale, Chicago, with police saying he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata at around 1.20 am.