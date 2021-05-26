CoverMyMeds unifies RelayHealth, RxCrossroads and McKesson Prescription Automation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — CoverMyMeds today announced that it has unified RelayHealth, McKesson Prescription. Automation, CoverMyMeds, and RxCrossroads by McKesson as one business and one team under the CoverMyMeds brand. Below is a link to an open letter from CoverMyMeds president Nathan Mott reinforcing how the combined strengths of each business better positions the company to continue creating technology-driven solutions that support improved health outcomes for patients – designed to improve care in every setting and help solve some of the biggest medication access, adherence and affordability challenges patients face.www.chaindrugreview.com