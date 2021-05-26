Cancel
Brazos County, TX

Brazos Watercolor Retreats: Marching into Watercolor with Robyn Glass

By James Hernandez
maroonweekly.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese past couple of months have been nothing short of hectic for everyone. If you’re looking for an afternoon escape to relax and reconnect with your artistic self, come join Brazos Watercolor Retreats on Saturday, June 5 from 1-5 p.m. for an early summer watercoloring retreat led by artist Robyn Glass! Whether you are a seasoned watercolorist or just getting started, the workshop is open to all experience levels and will give you the chance to learn new watercoloring techniques through the guidance of one of BCS’ most talented artists.

