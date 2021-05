It’s a miracle no one was hurt when a train smashed into an 18-wheeler that was stuck on the tracks in Richmond, Texas. Being stuck in a vehicle that is stalled at a railroad crossing has always been one of my worst nightmares. We used to have to cross the railroad tracks to get to my dad’s workplace back when I was a kid and I would always think about that when we were crossing. Irrational fear? Maybe, but it does happen as we see in the video below.