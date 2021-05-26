CORNELIA HAHN OBERLANDER, 1921-2021
Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects and a recipient of the ASLA medal, died this weekend at the age of 99, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy of designed projects and a lifelong commitment to advocacy for the profession. Born in 1921, she fled Nazi Germany in 1939 for the United States, eventually attending Smith College and Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, from which she graduated in 1947. Five years later, she moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, with her husband, the late architect Peter Oberlander, where they both had high-profile careers for several decades. Oberlander designed many projects internationally, but her life and work are closely linked with the Canadian cultural landscape.landscapearchitecturemagazine.org