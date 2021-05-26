CORNELIA HAHN OBERLANDER, 1921-2021

Jan van Huysum was a Dutch Old Masters painter who was born in 1682. Their work was featured in numerous exhibitions at key galleries and museums, including the Lower Belvedere and the National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.. Jan van Huysum's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $55 USD to $8,602,522 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 1998 the record price for this artist at auction is $8,602,522 USD for A STILL LIFE OF FRUIT IN A BASKET WITH FLOWERS AND OTHER FRUIT, ALL UPON A MARBLE LEDGE BEFORE AN URN AND COLUMN, sold at Sotheby's London in 2003. Jan van Huysum has been featured in articles for the Apollo, the ArtDaily and the ArtDaily. The most recent article is The National Gallery Takes Van Huysum’s 'Flowers in a Terracotta Vase' to Six Locations in the UK written for the ArtDependence Magazine in May 2021. The artist died in 1749.