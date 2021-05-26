Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama’s new dog dining law serves up the right recipe for the family pet

By Jeff Sanders
WHNT-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWETUMPKA, Ala (WIAT) — It’s official: Alabama will now allow family’s to bring their furry friends with them for a meal at their favorite local restaurants. On May 20, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that allows restaurants to have outdoor dining areas where pet owners can dine with their dogs. Until now, a local health department could choose to fine or even shut down a restaurant for allowing dogs in outside dining areas.

whnt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Wetumpka, AL
Government
City
Wetumpka, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Dining#American Family#Grumpy Dog Hotdogs#The American Kennel Club#American Restaurant#Pet Owners#Outdoor Dining Areas#Restaurant Owners#Furry#Chef#Shop#Convenience#Everybody Downtown#Walking#Wiat#Health Department#Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
ALA
News Break
Pets
Related
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.