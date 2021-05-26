Alabama’s new dog dining law serves up the right recipe for the family pet
WETUMPKA, Ala (WIAT) — It’s official: Alabama will now allow family’s to bring their furry friends with them for a meal at their favorite local restaurants. On May 20, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that allows restaurants to have outdoor dining areas where pet owners can dine with their dogs. Until now, a local health department could choose to fine or even shut down a restaurant for allowing dogs in outside dining areas.whnt.com