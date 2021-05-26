Cancel
Music

2021’s Best Metal Songs (So Far)

By Loudwire Staff
Noisecreep
 16 days ago
With the hellscape of 2020 deep into the rear view mirror, 2021 came roaring forward with a new era of bangers for the post-pandemic world. Whether released by metal stalwarts or up-and-coming new-bloods, these are the tracks that stood out so far in 2021. It’s been a fantastic year so...

noisecreep.com
Noisecreep

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/
#Traditional Heavy Metal#Black Metal#Death Metal Legends#Metal Stalwarts#Bangers#Up And Coming New Bloods#Modern Down Tuned Acts
Complex

The Best Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Let’s be honest: It’s been an unusual year in music so far. At the midway point of 2021, many of the heavyweights in rap and pop are still holding on to their albums, waiting for the full-blown return of live concerts and festivals. In their absence, up-and-comers like Pooh Shiesty and Olivia Rodrigo have stepped up and taken advantage of the lull to make noise of their own, previewing what music might sound like in years to come. If you miss the A-listers, though, you’re in luck. All signs point to the second half of the year bringing the kind of blockbuster albums that have largely evaded us so far. J. Cole’s The Off-Season may have just broken the seal, and now we await rumored releases from the likes of Drake and Kendrick (and even a joint project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk).
Musicaudacy.com

Linkin Park's "In The End" surpasses 1 billion streams, first nu-metal song to do so

Linkin Park now has a song in the 1 billion streams club on Spotify & it is the first nu-metal to surpass that mark. It becomes only the fifth song released between 2000 - 2010 to hit 1 billion streams on the service (The Killers - "Mr. Brightside," Foster The People - "Pumped Up Kicks," Eminem - "Lose Yourself," Jason Mraz - "I'm Yours")
melodyinter.com

Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Makes Billboard’s 50 Best Songs of 2021 So Far

Wizkid’s hit song “Essence” featuring Tems, off the much-acclaimed “, Made in Lagos” album has been put on Billboard’s list of 50 best songs to have been released this year. Billboard released its list on Tuesday, the 8th of June 2021. They described “Essence” as living up to its title,...
Pitchfork

The 10 Best Songs by Latinx Artists in 2021 (So Far)

Pitchfork contributing editor Isabelia Herrera’s column covers the most captivating songs, trends, and scenes coming out of Latin America and its diaspora. It’s no secret that the last year has warped our sense of time and place. Maybe it’s a function of the pandemic’s longevity, but the music I’ve connected with the most as of late has often fallen on two poles: deeply disorienting and disturbing, or effervescent and overflowing with life. Over the last few months, Latinx and Latin American artists have given us reminders of the joy and communion of the dance floor, as well as flashes of darkness to match the spirit of the time. Here are some of my favorites from 2021 so far.
MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

Flotsam and Jetsam ‘Brace for Impact’ on Thrashing New Song

Speed/thrash metal veterans Flotsam and Jetsam have just released a music video for the fierce new song "Brace for Impact" of their forthcoming album Blood in the Water. The group has worn the mark of consistency over the last decade in particular and on this third single off what will be their 14th studio record. "Brace for Impact" is a classic styled thrasher with a shout-along chorus that should please any old school Flotsam and Jetsam fans as well as any and all newcomers alike.
MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

Zeal & Ardor Drop ‘Run’ as Aggressive First Taste of Third Album

The warning shot has been fired! Zeal & Ardor are back on the scene for 2021 firing up the aggression on their latest track "Run." Opening with a primal vocal and a fast-paced tribal drum beat, the tone for "Run" is set early. Eventually guitars and bass come in to accentuate and mirror part of the drumbeat as Manuel Gagneux issues the warning "Run while you still can / Stay your living man" portending that swift vengeance is coming. Take a listen in the player toward the bottom of the post.
Billboard

The 50 Best Songs of 2021 So Far: Staff Picks

When we checked in on the best songs of 2020 last June, the charts (and radio in particular) were dominated by The Weeknd's After Hours and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia -- the two big pop albums that weren't afraid to go large with their ambitions, even at the lowest, scariest point of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's a year later, the world is opening back up, and the charts (and radio in particular) are currently being dominated by... yep, still After Hours and Future Nostalgia.
Entertainmenthellokpop.com

CHUNGHA Enters Billboard’s Top 50 “Best Albums Of 2021 So Far” With “QUERENCIA”

CHUNGHA lands on Billboard’s top 50 list for the “Best Albums Of 2021 So Far” with QUERENCIA, impressing critics with the diverse project!. CHUNGHA continues to exhibit her global influence and reach as she lands on Billboard’s top fifty list of the “Best Albums Of 2021 So Far”. Along with other talented worldwide artists, CHUNGHA’s full-length album was praised as one of the strongest releases of the year.
MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

Veil of Maya Keep Up With New Trends in Music + Pop Culture, Says Lukas Magyar

Veil of Maya vocalist Lukas Magyar was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. Since their beginning as a deathcore group, the band, who last released the False Idol album in 2017, has been keen on evolution, which Magyar credits to their collective interest in remaining up to speed in what is current in and outside of heavy music, even down to pop culture.
MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

The 44 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live

With over 150 songs in the catalog, Iron Maiden have done a remarkable job of giving most of their material some stage time and there's not even 50 songs that they've never played live. So, with the ever-trusty archival site setlist.fm at our disposal, we rounded them all up here.
Musicghostcultmag.com

Behemoth Shares New Music Video for “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha”

Behemoth has shared an epic new music video for their track “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” from their EP last year, A Forest, out now via Metal Blade Records. The video, produced by longtime Behemoth collaborators Grupa 13, brings to life some of the spectacular artwork by renowned Polish artist and photographer Sylwia Makris. The band is presently working on new music, a follow-up to their last full-length album, I Loved You At Your Darkest.
societyofrock.com

Guitarist Reimagines ‘Layla’ If It Was Written By Mark Knopfler

How do you take a musical masterpiece to the next level? This immensely talented musician figured it out. Laszlo Buring is songwriter, guitarist, and producer from the Netherlands. On his YouTube channel, he mostly does fingerstyle arrangements, covers, and backing tracks in addition to his original music. He also likes to reimagine classic hits such as Dire Straits’ Sultans of Swing guitar solo if it was written in a major key or Walk of Life if it was played in a minor key.