Monmouth University Music & Arts Festival 2021

Right now, I think it’s too early to know the impact of COVID-19 on art and visual culture. But what keeps coming to mind is the AIDS epidemic and the direct parallels that artists are already making to COVID-19. Last semester, one of my students, David Rogers ’20, delivered a thoughtful presentation about graphic design used for social change. He looked at advocacy designs through the AIDS epidemic, but then he brought in COVID-19—because in both instances in the United States, we had a federal government that was ignoring or downplaying the impact of these health crises on the national populace.