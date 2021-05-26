Cancel
West Long Branch, NJ

Monmouth University Music & Arts Festival 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering its 2nd year on the virtual stage, this year’s Monmouth University Music & Arts Festival will feature members of the Garden State Philharmonic performing music from Civil War era Marches through Ragtime, Dixieland, and Jazz featuring music by composers George Gershwin, Scott Joplin, C.W. Handy, Duke Ellington, and Louis Armstrong. The festival will also highlight selections and solos from The Monmouth University Chamber Choir and a special reading by former United States Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethaway. The festival will premiere at.

