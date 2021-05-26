Filling manufacturing jobs

Shelley Hoss is president & CEO at Orange County Community Foundation, one of the nation's largest & fastest growing community foundations. The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy and gutted the job market, exacerbating disparities in income and economic opportunity. The resulting recession has impacted our most vulnerable populations more deeply than any other in modern history. According to a McKinsey & Company analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey Data, Black and Hispanic workers faced unemployment at double the rate of their white counterparts, as did households earning less than $30,000 compared to higher-income households.