Filling manufacturing jobs
An estimated 2.1 million manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could go unfilled by 2030. Driving the shortage are attraction and retention challenges coupled with job openings resulting from retirements and industry growth, according to a new study of the manufacturing industry from Deloitte. Expanding registered apprenticeships and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts can aid in the anticipated shortages — one area where the industry has so far fallen short.finance-commerce.com