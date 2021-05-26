newsbreak-logo
In the Eye of the Hurricane: A Virtual Pilgrimage to Puerto Rico

globalministries.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin AMANESER 2025 and Global Ministries in a Virtual Pilgrimage to Puerto Rico! This virtual pilgrimage will explore the effects of climate change in this Caribbean island through the lens of Hurricane María, a hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. Participants will learn about how colonialism and racism play important roles in the current socio-political situation of the island, further aggravating disaster response and recovery efforts. Through a series of sessions of pre-recorded materials and live interactions and discussions, participants will immerse themselves in the work, witness, and hope of AMANESER 2025 and other partner organizations in Puerto Rico and discover opportunities for further engagement and support.

