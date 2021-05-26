Cancel
Xai Xiong named TKDA’s new CIO

By Kelly Busche
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTKDA announced it Xai Xiong named chief information officer, a new role for the St. Paul-based engineering, architect and planning consultation firm. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time there, she worked at the student-ran newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, and eventually became the paper's editor in chief. She's held internships with APM Reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. After graduation, Kelly joined the Duluth News Tribune, covering health and business.

Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Business People: Xcel’s Energy’s Ben Fowke to retire as CEO

OF NOTE – UTILITIES. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy announced that Chairman and CEO Ben Fowke will retire as CEO effective Aug. 18; he will continue to serve on the board of directors as executive chairman. Bob Frenzel, president and chief operating officer, will become the company’s next CEO and president. Fowke has been chairman, CEO and president of the multistate utility since 2011.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Outside Consultant: Why Should a Business Have Societal Impact as Part of Its Strategy?

This “Outside Consultant” column by Marcella de la Torre, who teaches courses at Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on May 10, 2021. High-quality business schools are working together toward achieving a positive societal impact. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) fosters positive societal impact by partnering with the communities they serve. Both internal and external stakeholders work together to create strategic plans, delineate bold visions, and continuously improve to ensure alignment with their schools’ values and mission statements. This includes remaining abreast of innovative trends and technology for addressing the unique issues facing the workforce today, research, collaboration, and co-creation. New graduates and alumni are facing challenging and critical times in our societies, from racism, diversity, equity, inclusion to issues related to a pandemic that has not yet ended. Learners are craving for meaning in their lives and feeling they move from dialogue to taking action.
Saint Paul, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

University of Minnesota Regent Kao Ly Ilean Her dies at 52

Kao Ly Ilean Her, the University of Minnesota's first Hmong regent and a passionate advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, died Thursday. She was 52. Her had been hospitalized for the past few weeks. She had a chronic lung disease and had recently contracted COVID-19, said her...
Saint Paul, MNfinance-commerce.com

Panel confronts deep-rooted housing inequity in Twin Cities

Work is ongoing to dismantle lingering effects of decades-old redlining policies, but business and housing leaders say additional individual accountability is needed to further mitigate affordable housing disparities. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota,...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

St. Paul City Council refuses three-year skyway closure near Mears Park

The St. Paul City Council has rejected a property owner’s request to close a skyway bridge near Mears Park for three years to accommodate a building project. Madison Equities applied March 11 to temporarily close Skyway Bridge No. 14, which connects Park Square Court over Sibley Street to the Mears Park Place Apartments. The company is converting Park Square Court to market-rate apartments.
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

OWATONNA MADE: New business building apartments for metro area

Some may be surprised to learn that since last fall, a seven-story apartment complex with 192 units was being built in Owatonna’s industrial park. At Rise Modular, the crews have been busy building the “volumetric modular” apartment building, which will be fully constructed in downtown St. Paul by stacking the finishing modules to form a building. David Rau, the vice president of business development for Rise Modular, said the “mods” are up to 72-feet long and already have everything from appliances to bathrooms installed inside.
Saint Paul, MNmprnews.org

U Regent, Hmong community leader Kao Ly Ilean Her dies at 52

Kao Ly Ilean Her, a pioneering leader in Minnesota's Hmong community and the first Hmong person to serve on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, died Thursday. She was 52. Her, who was elected to the regents in 2019, served for 15 years as the executive director of the...
Saint Paul, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mayor Carter opens the door for Rondo’s re-destruction

The Amherst Wilder Foundation is attempting to sell a vacant plot of land at the intersection of Lexington and University avenues where four designated neighborhoods meet in the city of Saint Paul. If the land is sold and developed by Alatus LLC into its proposed Lexington Station with 280 units of market-rate housing, it threatens to open the door to gentrification of this historic neighborhood.
Ramsey County, MNPioneer Press

Carter, Frey not ready to lift citywide mask mandates despite state guidance

To lift your citywide mask mandate or not to lift your citywide mask mandate?. Mayors of St. Paul, Minneapolis and other major metropolitan cities across the country are grappling with just that question. New state and federal guidance call masking unnecessary for fully vaccinated people in most situations, but both St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have adopted a “wait and see” approach that calls for further examination of key data.
Saint Paul, MNDuluth News Tribune

Local View: Charities' pull-tab proceeds under attack in St. Paul

Minnesota’s charities, bars, and restaurants are under attack. Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, is leading a charge at the state Capitol this session to eliminate electronic pull tabs and the essential funding their sales provide to our state’s local charities, bars, and restaurants. Local veterans’ groups and youth sports now rely on proceeds from electronic pull tabs (or e-tabs) and linked bingo to fulfill their missions.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota's mask mandate ends, officially

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's mask mandate ended suddenly Friday when the Minnesota Executive Council unanimously approved Gov. Tim Walz's order rescinding the requirement. The council, comprised of Walz and the four other statewide officials, voted 5-0. Members raised concerns about the timing but said the Centers for...