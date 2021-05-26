Area students named to Dean’s List at St. Norbert College

Not even the clouds could dampen the spirits of UW-Green Bay’s Spring/Summer 2021 and Fall/Winter 2020 graduates at their outdoor Commencement Celebration, May 15, 2021. After more than a year of challenges brought on by the pandemic, students and their families were celebrated in an outdoor, walk-up and drive-through opportunity. They were cheered on by faculty, staff, students and alumni; they jammed to their favorite songs on a senior playlist; collected their grad packets; and, of course, just like other years, waited patiently to hear their names and majors called before they crossed a stage and formally received their diplomas. Following a congratulatory elbow bump and photo with Chancellor Michael Alexander, they were on their way to family and friends portraits at the Phoenix statue; a stop by the Alumni tent for a Phoenix cookie and farewell gifts, and final tour stops at some of their favorite campus places, including the Alumni Mural, The Phoenix Bookstore, and of course, the Shoe Tree.