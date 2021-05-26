newsbreak-logo
Netflix's 'The Sandman' adds Oswalt, Thelwis, more to cast

By Pamela Gocobachi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has just added a slew of new stars to its cast. On Wednesday (May 26), Netflix took to Twitter to announce that actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thelwis, Kyo Ra. Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt have all joined the cast of the upcoming series adaptation of The Sandman.

