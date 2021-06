I wonder if there are any others in the Coarsegold area who are having problems swallowing?. The County of Madera is currently in the process of cramming something down our throats. If a majority of affected property owners do not deliver WRITTEN protest letters by the close of business on May 31, 2021, or at a public meeting on June 1, the County will impose a MANDATORY organic waste service and FEES. This sure doesn’t sound like democracy in action to me. We don’t discuss and vote FOR this, we have to protest in the majority or it is done TO us. The proposed fee will nearly double the current waste and recycling fee of $36.05 to $69.45.