Minneapolis, MN

metroConnections appoints two to Board of Directors

By Kelly Busche
 15 days ago

Minneapolis-based metroConnections announced two industry veterans, Jon Otterstatter and Trent Walden, to its board of directors this week. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time there, she worked at the student-ran newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, and eventually became the paper's editor in chief. She's held internships with APM Reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. After graduation, Kelly joined the Duluth News Tribune, covering health and business.

Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Live: Mayor Frey, Chief Arradondo announce new public safety model for Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis mayor, police chief and city council leaders are announcing a new model for "community safety and accountability." According to his office, Mayor Jacob Frey will join Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council members Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Kevin Reich and Jamal Osman, and other community leaders to announce the plan at a Monday afternoon news conference.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Kimberly Potter trial date set for Dec. 6

Date set. The Star Tribune’s Washington Post reports: “Kimberly A. Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright, is set to stand trial at the end of the year, a Minneapolis judge ruled Monday. … Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a Monday virtual omnibus hearing that she found probable cause to support the charges against Potter and set a tentative trial date for Dec. 6.”
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Fewer Than 600 Cases Monday

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday. There are 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 in the five-county St. Cloud area: six in Benton County, 21 in Sherburne County, 18 in Stearns County and 13 in Wright County. Morrison County did not report any new cases Monday.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Minneapolis officials to announce new community safety model following violent weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city officials will announce a new model for community safety and accountability Monday following a violent weekend in the city. Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council members Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Kevin Reich and Jamal Osman and community leaders are holding a 3 p.m. press conference where they will reveal details about the new plan. FOX 9 will stream the news conference live at fox9.com/live.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Hennepin County, MNhometownsource.com

Burleson named to Vail Place Board of Directors

Justin Burleson, SPIRE senior vice president/chief operating, financial and technology officer, has been named to the Vail Place Board of Directors. SPIRE has participated in several Vail Place events over the past three years. Named to SPIRE’s executive leadership team in January 2020, Burleson has worked in the financial services industry since 2005 for both public and private entities.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Star Tribune earns top journalism honors

The Star Tribune took six first-place prizes Wednesday in one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic excellence in the United States. The National Headliner Awards recognized the Star Tribune for both its coverage of George Floyd's death and the aftermath, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Headliner Awards were founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, N.J.
Minnesota StatePosted by
101.3 KDWB

Minnesota's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

There are some cities in Minnesota that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced cities in Minnesota.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Younger teens start receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Vaccine clinics across the Twin Cities started offering appointments — and in some cases actual doses of COVID-19 vaccine — to adolescents age 12 to 15 on Thursday. Children's Minnesota, the state's largest pediatric hospital, expects to immunize about 400 in the age group Thursday using vaccine made by the drug company Pfizer.
Hennepin County, MNfinance-commerce.com

County puts $17.1M toward affordable housing

As part of a push to bring more affordable housing to the county, the Hennepin County Board this week approved a new round of funding to support more than two dozen development projects. The $17.1 million investment is the County Board’s largest single award for affordable housing and is double...