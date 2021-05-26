Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 is available for $240 at B&H Photo

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Ask me a few months ago and I tell you I’m not entirely sure Google is releasing a new Pixel device in the second half of 2021. I wasn’t overly convinced the company was going to keep pumping money into its smartphone business, as Google has a history of cutting bait and headed back to the dock when things aren’t panning out overly well. However, it appears I took the lack of Pixel device leaks and news as a sign of weakness, as now, we have seen renders, we have a sense of what silicon will power these devices, and we know what OS will be featured. And honestly, I’ve never been more excited for a Google Pixel phone.