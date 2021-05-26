Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 is available for $240 at B&H Photo
B&H Photo is currently running a promo on the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 3 with 64GB storage for $199.99 USD (about $240 CAD). While it features a Snapdragon 845 processor, the Pixel 3 remains more than capable despite its age. It features a 12.2-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and an 8-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture, which, when combined with Google’s AI software, delivers accurate and life-like photos.mobilesyrup.com