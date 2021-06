Knockout City recently released as a team-based multiplayer action game with crossplay abilities on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Switch and on PC via Origin, Epic and Steam. The game released to a lot of hype given its genre, crossplay capabilities and the fact that team based games have been greatly popular in recent times. Knockout City, developed by Velan Studios and published by Electronic Arts, released on 21st May 2021 at a price of USD$19.99 for the Standard Edition and USD$29.99 for the Deluxe Edition. However, gamers have multiple options to enjoy the game including the EA Play subscription service, available on both Steam and Origin at USD$4.99. Based on the hype and the expectation of Knockout City, it was announced that although the Block Party Special Edition sale was over, potential fans could enjoy Knockout City for free!