Last month, Velan Studios released Knockout City, an over-the-top multiplayer dodgeball game that our review called “one of the most pleasant surprises so far this year.”. Since its launch two weeks ago, plenty of players have taken the trip to Knockout City, as EA has revealed that over five million players have checked out the fast-paced brawler. While this number doesn’t accurately represent the number of people who have bought the game, as Knockout City is available for free to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and has offered a free trial since day one that allows new players to try out the game until they reach level 25, this is nonetheless an impressive start for the debut multiplatform title from Velan Studios, who also released Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit last year.