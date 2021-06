Greetings, earthlings. For anyone looking to level up their next getaway in Florida, we have an Airbnb rental on Navarre Beach that is out of this world. The Spaceship House in Florida is a dome house rental that fits up to ten guests comfortably. But it’s not the number of guests this rental holds that is the draw. It’s the space theme that will make you feel like you stepped right into Area 51 and were let in on all of the otherworldly secrets.