Metallica was taken off the road like pretty much all musicians last year when the pandemic started, but that did not stop them from having shows. Each Monday for months last year, the band would post a full show to their YouTube and Facebook pages and would take donations to their charity All Within My Hands. It was awesome, and the shows spanned their full career. Well, this Monday, Metallica Mondays will return for one night only, as they present their set from the WorldWired Tour in Lincoln, Nebraska, on September 6th, 2018. This is to benefit AWMH Month of Giving, and on top of the show, two shirts are also available, with all sales proceeds going to the charity. See the setlist below.