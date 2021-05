This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series. Game 7 between the Wild and Golden Knights in Vegas is the only matchup in the NHL on Friday and Yahoo has a single-game contest where you're not position-restricted and can select five players while staying under a $115 salary cap. It's worth noting that the cap is easy to slide under, so it's probably going to be more about sneaking in the right low- t0 mid-salary skater because you can fit almost any combination of players into lineups.